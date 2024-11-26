Watch: Egypt tourist yacht survivors gather after boat sinks

Passengers who survived after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea off Egypt gathered at a coffee shop after they were rescued on Monday, 25 November.

Three bodies have been recovered from the vessel, Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi told Reuters on Tuesday.

Two Britons were among the 16 people initially reported missing after a massive rescue operation saved 28 people from the imperilled vessel which was hit by a “huge wave” and sank on Monday.

The identities of the people whose bodies have been recovered have not been confirmed.