Eleanor Williams’s mother breaks silence after daughter jailed over rape lies

The mother of Eleanor Williams says she is “heartbroken” in the wake of her daughter’s jailing over false rape accusations.

Williams, 22, has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison for making up lies about being trafficked and raped by an Asian grooming gang.

“I can’t describe it. I still can’t take it in really. It just doesn’t feel real,” mother Allison Williams said.

When asked what she thought her daughter’s motives were, she said: “I believe she was just trying to get people to listen to her.”

