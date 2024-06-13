Nigel Farage draws laughter from audience as he insists he has ‘always told truth’

Nigel Farage drew laughter from the audience as he insisted he has “always told the truth” in ITV’s debate on Thursday evening (13 June).

The Reform UK leader claimed that other representatives in the debate - which included Penny Mordaunt

and Angela Rayner - had “lied to us repeatedly” over migration.

“I’ve always told the truth,” he added, sparking laughs from the audience.

ITV’s debate unfolded minutes after a new YouGov poll suggested Reform has overtaken the Conservatives for the first time ahead of next month’s general election.

In the survey, Mr Farage’s party were put on 19 per cent, ahead of the Tories on 18 per cent.