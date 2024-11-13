Irish PM suffers Theresa May moment on campaign trail

Irish prime minister Simon Harris suffered a fate similar to Theresa May's during a housing policy announcement this week.

The Taoiseach's slogan "New energy," which he has used since taking up the post at the head of Fine Gael this year, was displayed on a sign in front of him as he detailed the government's promises from its general election manifesto.

As he spoke, the sign fell to the floor — echoing a moment from his former British counterpart's closing speech at the Conservative party conference in 2017.