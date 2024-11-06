Where are the easiest countries for American citizens to move to?

The 2024 presidential election, in which Donald Trump secured a second term in the White House, proved just as divisive as in the past — and left some Americans wondering how easy it is to move to a new country.

Trump, publically endorsed by the likes of Elon Musk and Robert JF Kennedy, is only the second president in history to serve as president in two non-consecutive terms.

From Mexico to Portugal, many countries are accessible for US citizens looking to relocate in the wake of the results.

For those serious about making the move, there are options — here's everything you need to know.