Trump has won, again: Watch how it happened

Donald Trump has become the 47th president of the United States defeating Kamala Harris and securing a historic second term in the White House.

Trump, publically endorsed by the likes of Elon Musk and Robert JF Kennedy, is only the second president in history to serve as president in two non-consecutive terms.

The path to power however has not been straightforward for the former US president, who has survived two attempted assassination attempts.

The Independent takes a closer look at how Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election.