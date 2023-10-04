CCTV footage captures the moment two backpackers were caught in a fireball when an electric scooter battery exploded inside a hostel in Sydney.

Security footage from a hallway shows one of the French nationals standing at the doorway and talking to their friend, who was still inside the room, when a device suddenly explodes into flames.

It’s suspected the blaze was sparked by a faulty e-bike battery left on charge, according to New South Wales Fire and Rescue.

One of the men, aged in his 20s, sustained minor burns to his leg and was transported to hospital.

Another 70 people were evacuated from the building after the incident on Wednesday 4 October.