Watch: Elon Musk waves chainsaw on stage in bizarre CPAC appearance

Elon Musk waved a blinged-out chainsaw around on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, 20 February.

Argentina's president Javier Milei presented the power tool to the billionaire, who was wearing a chain, sunglasses, and a black "Make America Great Again" hat.

Mr Musk, who appeared to update the audience on the Department of Government Efficiency, later said he and Donald Trump are "fighting the matrix big time here."

The chainsaw is a symbol Mr Milei has used to promote the deep cuts he made to his country's state spending.