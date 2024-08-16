Elon Musk’s father defends son over UK civil war prediction

Elon Musk’s father has defended the comments his son made about a UK civil war following riots across Britain.

Errol Musk said his son’s prediction following violence on the streets of the UK, was “stating a simple fact”.

Downing Street openly clashed with Mr Musk over his civil war comments, while courts minister Heidi Alexander denounced them as “deplorable”.

Appearing on TalkTV on Thursday (15 August), Errol said: “Of course, he does not want to see that, but he is stating a simple fact, he is not making anything up.”