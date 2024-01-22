Elon Musk repeats claim he’s ‘aspirationally Jewish’ after Auschwitz visit

Elon Musk said he is "aspirationally Jewish" following a visit to the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp on Monday, 22 January, repeating comments he made in September 2023.

The X/Twitter owner spoke with commentator Ben Shapiro at the annual conference of the European Jewish Association in Krakow.

“Most of my friends are Jewish... I’m Jew-ish. Aspirationally Jewish,” Mr Musk said on Monday.

It comes after Mr Musk was criticised last year for calling an antisemitic conspiracy theory the “actual truth”.

Mr Musk said he was “aspirationally Jewish” in September 2023 during a previous conversation with Mr Shapiro.

“I don’t know if I’m sort of genetically Jewish... I’m aspirationally Jewish,” he said.