Musk: Anyone who doesn’t respond to productivity email either dead or fraudster

Elon Musk has declared that federal workers who have not responded to his email asking for a response about their weekly accomplishments or risk termination are presumed to be dead or “not real people.”

The billionaire, who attended Donald Trump’s first cabinet meeting on Wednesday (26 February) despite not being a secretary, claimed that the government-wide email was an attempt to determine whether people currently on federal payrolls are real people and not sham identities to whom no-show jobs are assigned.

“We think there are a number of people on the government payroll who are dead, which is probably why they can't respond, and some people who are not real people.”

Neither Musk nor the White House has offered any evidence to support the claim.