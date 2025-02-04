Trump press secretary stumbles over 'special employee' Musk's security clearance

Donald Trump's press secretary could not confirm Elon Musk's security clearance as a "special government employee."

Karoline Leavitt, the youngest White House press secretary to date, insisted that the billionaire "has abided by all applicable federal laws."

"I don't know about the security clearance, but I can check," she added.

According to the Justice Department, a special government employee is anyone who works or is expected to work for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period.

Donald Trump has enlisted Mr Musk to head up the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is not a federal executive department.