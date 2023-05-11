Elon Musk hires new female CEO to run Twitter

Elon Musk announced in a post that he has hired a new female CEO for Twitter on Thursday, 11 May.

Mr Musk did not disclose the identity of the person that will take on the company, but said she will take over the social network in roughly six weeks.

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops”, Mr Musk explained.

The new executive will also lead X, the future parent company of Elon Musk’s various ventures which the billionaire has said he will use to turn Twitter into an “everything app” that will go beyond social networking.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.