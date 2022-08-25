Will Quince says schools must stay open five days a week despite rising energy bills

Will Quince has said that schools must stay open five days a week despite climbing energy costs this winter.

Quince told Kay Burley that, according to the IFS, schools “should be able to manage within their existing budgets.”

“We expect schools to be open five days a week, and over 70 per cent of schools already do a 32.5 hour week,” the minister said on Sky News.

The minister added: “But I’m alive to the fact that energy costs are increasing at a significant rate … so, I keep a very watchful eye.”

Sign up for our newsletters.