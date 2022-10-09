Power blackouts this winter ‘extremely unlikely’, Nadhim Zahawi says

Nadhim Zahawi believes power blackouts this winter will be “extremely unlikely”.

The former chancellor claims the government has done “a couple of things” that will help deal with the energy crisis.

“It is extremely unlikely, but it is only right we plan for every scenario,” Mr Zahawi said.

“I am confident, come Christmas, come the cold weather, we will continue to be in that resilient place. But it’s only right that we have looked at every scenario.”

