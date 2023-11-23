Martin Lewis reveals what energy price cap rise means for your household bills

Martin Lewis has revealed what the five percent energy price cap rise means for your household bills in a stark warning.

Ofgem announced the increase to its price cap in response to rising wholesale prices on Thursday (23 November).

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the money-saving expert said: “Let’s be very plain. In January, homes will pay more for energy than they ever have before in any winter.

“While the cost of energy is cheaper now than it was last January and October, last year the Government stepped in and provided support of £66/£67 per household each month during the winter period. This year they are not doing so.”