Watch live as chancellor Rishi Sunak addresses MPs amid rise in energy prices

A rise of the energy price cap is set to be announced on Thursday morning (3 February), affecting around 22 million UK households.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is addressing MPs on the hike, with energy bills expected to soar from £1,277 to around £2,000.

He will announce support to ease the pressure on customers, who also face high inflation and a tax rise.

Plans to offer a £200 discount on energy bills are expected to be announced as well as council tax rebates to households in certain bands.

