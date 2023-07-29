England’s Lionesses train in Sydney ahead of China Women’s World Cup match

The England women's football team get in some training ahead of their next big match against China in the Women's World Cup.

A video of the training session shows the Lionesses kicking about and running drills in preparation for the next game.

Taking part in an open training session at Sydney's Central Coast Stadium, the Lionesses are looking to win their final group stage against China.

So far England's Lionesses have glided through the first few matches, beating both Denmark and Haiti 1-0.

On the other hand, China has won one game and lost the other.

England will face China on Monday, 1 August.