Epsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and daughter

The headteacher of Epsom College, her husband, and their young daughter were found dead inside the school.

Emma Pattison, 45, George, 39, and seven-year-old Lettie were found dead at around 1am on Sunday, 5 February.

Surrey Police have said it was an “isolated incident” and a third party is not being sought.

Board of governors chair at the school, Dr Alastair Wells, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.

“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma’s family, friends and loved ones.”

