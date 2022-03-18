Watch live as Turkey president Erdogan opens the world’s largest suspension bridge

Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, is opening the world’s largest suspension bridge in Istanbul.

The Canakkale 1915 Bridge, which spans the Dardanelles Strait in Turkey’s largest city, is finally ready to open to traffic.

Its main span of 2,023 meters makes it the largest in the world, surpassing the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge in Japan by 32 meters.

Construction started on March 18, 2017, and exactly five years later, the bridge is now ready to be officially opened by the president.

