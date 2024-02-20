A couple have recalled the dramatic moment they rescued a driving instructor from a vehicle trapped in deep water.

Jamie Price and his partner Danielle were filming in their local area in Essex when they saw fire engines speeding towards the flooded site.

However, crews were unable to intervene until support from a specialist team arrived, meaning Jamie took matters into his own hands and rescued the man himself.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain, host Susanna Reid asked if their behaviour was “reckless”.

“I don’t think we were reckless personally,” he said of his actions, after drawing criticism from some for entering the water.