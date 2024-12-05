Georgian opposition leader dragged from HQ into police car

Police dragged a Georgian opposition leader from his party office amid ongoing protests against the governing party’s decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union.

The Coalition for Change opposition party said its leader Nika Gvaramia was detained and law enforcement raided its offices.

It shared footage showing several officers dragging the politician into a car.

Local media reported that police also raided the offices of several other opposition groups and non-government organisations.

It comes after the ruling Georgian Dream party retained control of parliament in the disputed 26 October election, which was widely seen as a referendum on Georgia’s EU aspirations.

Opposition parties and the pro-Western president accused the governing party of rigging the vote with Russia’s help and boycotted parliament sessions.