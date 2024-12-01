Protesters clashed with police for a third night in Tbilisi, Georgia, with tear gas and fireworks launched, as demonstrations continued against the government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union.

The ruling Georgian Dream party's disputed victory in the October parliamentary election, widely seen as a referendum on the country's aspirations to join the EU, prompted backlash and led to an opposition boycott of the parliament.

Opposition politicians said that the vote was rigged with the help of Russia with Moscow hoping to keep Tbilisi in its orbit.