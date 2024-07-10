President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Keir Starmer chatted about England’s Euro 2024 semi-final win during their first meeting in Washington, DC.

England won against the Netherlands 2-1 in an exciting game Wednesday night. Biden joked that it was “all because of the prime minister.”

Starmer was quick to point out that they haven’t lost a game under Labour government in 2024.

The two leaders met for the first time this week as Starmer made his international debut as prime minister at the NATO summit.