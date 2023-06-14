European Union ‘would love’ to have UK back, claims Nigel Farage

The European Union would “love” to have the UK back as a member, prominent Brexiteer Nigel Farage has said.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, the former UKIP leader claimed that it would be “the ultimate humiliation” for the UK but the country is “not at that stage.”

Mr Farage was pressed on why he would potentially team up with former prime minister Boris Johnson after his resignation as MP, despite saying Brexit - which Mr Johnson oversaw during his time in office - had “failed.”

The GB News presenter eventually admitted, when grilled by Susanna Reid, that Mr Johnson “messed up the implementation” of Brexit.