Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss says she will ‘channel the Lionesses’

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has vowed to “channel the spirit of the Lionesses” in her campaign to be the next prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

The foreign secretary spoke about her attendance the Euro 2022 final at Wembley, where England beat Germany 2-1, at a hustings event in Exeter on Monday, 1 August.

“The Lionesses... fought bravely against the odds and got things done... that’s what we can do for the United Kingdom as we unlock our potential against the plastic patriot Keir Starmer,” Ms Truss said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.