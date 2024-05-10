Greta Thunberg joins thousands protesting against Israel competing in Eurovision

Greta Thunberg has joined pro-Palestine protests in Malmo against Israel competing in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The climate activist, 21, was at the Stop Israel demonstration, between Stortorget and Molleplatsen in the centre of the Swedish city ahead of a performance by singer Eden Golan - who represented Israel in the second semi-final on Thursday night (9 May).

Ms Thunberg was wearing a keffiyeh, a scarf commonly used to show support for Palestine, around her body in the centre of the crowd.

She was seen flanked by other young activists.