Israel’s Eurovision entry insisted she is focused on “giving the best performance” amid pro-Palestinian protests.

Hundreds gathered in Malmö, Sweden, ahead of Thursday’s semi-final, where Eden Golan booked her place in this weekend’s grand final.

“I’m here, I’m doing what I love most, I’m focused on music,” Golan said, adding it is an “honour” to represent her country.

Following the semi-final, the 20-year-old appeared at a press conference, where she insisted Eurovision is “safe for everyone” and that she would not be competing if that wasn’t the case.