Israel’s Eden Golan was applauded by journalists as she insisted Eurovision was a “safe place for everyone” during a press conference on Thursday evening (9 May).

The 20-year-old, performed her song “Hurricane” in the second semi-final on Thursday evening (9 May) in Malmo, Sweden.

She secured enough votes to reach the grand final, before being asked by a reporter if her presence was bringing “risk and danger for other participants and public”.

Golan responded to the question: “I think it’s safe for everyone and we wouldn’t be here [if not].”

Her answer sparked applause from other journalists in the room.