Eva Longoria fought back tears as the actor revealed she had donated $50,000 to help victims of the deadly LA wildfires.

The 49-year-old was close to tears as she revealed many of her friends had been evacuated to escape the raging fires in her community.

The Desperate Housewives star revealed she has also donated clothes and food to those who have been forced to flee their homes.

At least 16 people have now died as the potential return of high winds threatens to push the wildfires ravaging the city towards some of its most famous landmarks.