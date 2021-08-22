An evacuation order was issued yesterday after a fire broke out at a cold storage building containing “1,000 lbs of anhydrous ammonia.”

Police in Puyallup, Washington, issued the mandatory evacuation of area homes and businesses within an area of slightly more than a mile due to the threat of potential “toxic chemicals and explosions from the fire scene.”

Plumes of dark smoke filled the sky as firefighters battled the raging flames.

Thousands of Puyallup residents remained evacuated more than 12 hours after the fire broke out.

The order was later lifted but residents were asked to shelter in place overnight.

No injuries have been reported.