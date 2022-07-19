Explosion and fire rocks Nevada’s Hoover Dam

An explosion and a fire have been reported at the Hoover Dam in Nevada.

Bystander Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm ET, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard an explosion”.

Closer to 2pm ET on Tuesday, Boulder City tweeted that “the fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene”.

The dam, which generates enough hydroelectric power to serve 1.3 million people, is a popular tourist destination.

