Pilot ejects successfully from F-18 fighter jet before it crashes in Spain

An F-18 fighter jet crashed at an airbase in the Spanish city of Zaragoza but the pilot ejected successfully, the Spanish defence ministry said Saturday (20 May).

The Spanish Air and Space Force tweeted: “We inform you that our colleague continues to recover favourably from the injuries suffered by the ejection. In order to monitor his condition, he will remain for a few days under observation.”

The aircraft landed within the perimeter of the base, according to the defence ministry.

