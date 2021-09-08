Alarming footage shows a group of adults heckle a Tennessee high school student for advocating face masks.

The young boy emotionally tells the school board about how his grandmother, who was a former teacher, died from Covid due to the school not employing mandatory face masks.

The student is rudely interrupted by heckling adults who shout “shut up” at the boy leading the Board of Education to exclaim “we’re here to act professional”.

After the three-hour meeting, board members agreed that more research is needed before they can vote on whether or not students will be required to wear masks.