‘I’m back again’: Wanted man taunts cops by filming himself outside police stations

A wanted man has been taunting police by filming himself outside police stations and posting messages on social media challenging them to catch him.

Dean Manning, 34, has created a private Facebook group called “The Real Hunted” with the description “let the games begin”.

The criminal, who stands at 4ft 9in, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

“I’m back again, you know me,” Manning says in one of the videos outside Bury St Edmunds police station in Suffolk.

