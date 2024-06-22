Trump claims he’s taken ‘more wounds’ than any other president

Warning: the following video has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation. The Independent strives to counteract misinformation across its platforms.

Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail today, speaking to conservative Christians at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, DC.

In his speech, the former president suggested he has been through more than any other president in history.

“I have the wounds all over my body,” Trump said. “If I took this shirt off, you’d see a beautiful, beautiful person but you’d see wounds all over me.”