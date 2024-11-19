Farmer who ‘hates’ James O’Brien in furious clash over inheritance tax protests

An LBC caller angrily declared that he “hated” James O’Brien during a discussion about Labour’s inheritance tax rise on farms on Tuesday, 19 November.

Charlie, who told the station he stands to inherit his father’s farm, became increasingly irate with the host and accused him of accusing him of talking over him as they debated how he would afford to pay the tax.

After O’Brien suggested that Charlie sell some land, the farmer from Weymouth called O’Brien a “townie” in “a liberal, elite world.”

And when the host referred to Charlie as “mate,” the latter replied: “I’m not your mate, I hate you.

“I think you’re a lefty liberal woke idiot.”