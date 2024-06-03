Marjorie Taylor Greene verbally berates Anthony Fauci during House Covid-19 hearing

While facing questions during the House Covid-19 hearing on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci was accused of practicing “evil science” by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene began her testimony by holding up posters of dogs being tested and children in plastic tents during the pandemic.

She called for Fauci’s license to be revoked and for the doctor to be sent to prison.

“You’re not Doctor. You’re Mister Fauci in these few minutes,” the representative said, refusing to acknowledge him as a doctor.

The GOP-led Select Subcommittee is investigating the US’s response to Covid-19.