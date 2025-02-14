An Ohio draft bill planning to fine men who ejaculate ‘without the intent of conception’ up to $10,000 has been labelled a 'mockery of basic biological concepts'.

Bill authors, Ohio State Representatives Anita Somani and Tristan Rader said in an interview on February 13 that it highlights the hypocrisy of laws regulating women’s bodies.

“Men have the same rights no matter where they go in the country. Women’s rights depend on where they live,” said Somani.

Rader added, “The point of this bill isn’t to get it passed; it’s to call out the hypocrisy.”

However, Republican Representative Austin Beigel slammed the bill as “a mockery of the most basic biological concepts,” and introduced his own bill claiming human life begins at conception, and seeking increased legal protections for embryos, under state law.

Currently, 10 states have made it illegal for women to have an abortion, even in cases of rape.