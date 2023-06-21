The New York City Fire Department has issued safety advice for owners of lithium-ion powered mobility devices after four people died in a when a battery caused a fire in an e-bike shop in the city.

Tuesday’s (20 June) blaze, which spread to apartments, occurred at a shop that was cited in 2022 summer for safety violations in the storage and charging of batteries.

As well as e-bikes, lithium-ion batteries are used in many everyday items such as mobile phones and laptops.

Firefighters have shared best practices in a video clip to prevent fires from lithium-ion batteries.