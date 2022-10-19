Man sets fire to Bangladeshi restaurant in New York over botched chicken order

A man has been arrested in New York for allegedly setting fire to a Bangladeshi restaurant over a botched chicken order.

The Fdny says this footage shows the moment Choephel Norbu, 49, doused the store in Queens with a gas can and set it ablaze.

“I was very drunk. I bought chicken biryani. They didn’t give me chicken biryani. I was mad, and I threw it out,” told police after he was arrested, according to the New York Post.

Officials said Norbu was charged with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

