Plumes of smoke were spotted at a recycling centre in Sheerness, Kent, as residents were asked to close doors and windows.

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service reported they were intervening to stop a fire in a recycling centre on Garrison Road on Saturday 17 February.

As the smoke coming from the facility could be seen for miles, the authorities advised people living or working near Garrison Road to close windows and doors due to smoke.

Four fire engines, a bulk water carrier and the technical rescue unit were at the scene.

Kent Fire and Rescue confirmed no injuries have been reported so far.