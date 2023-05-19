Clouds of white smoke seen billowing from London bus in Croydon

White smoke was seen billowing out from a London double-decker bus after it broke down in south London.

The 407 bus was stationed near to West Croydon Bus Station when it began to emit smoke onto the street.

Onlookers filmed the bus as smoke poured out from underneath the buses frame.

Firefighters later attended the scene.

The 407 route begins close to Croydon in Sutton before making its way to Caterham, Surrey.

