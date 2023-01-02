Police have launched an investigation after three people and a dog died after a fire at a hotel in Perth, Scotland.

Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel in Perth just after 5am on Monday.

Police Scotland said that three people were confirmed dead at the scene.

More than 60 firefighters were said to have tackled the blaze at its height, which the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service described as a “very complex incident”.

