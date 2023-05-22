Huge fire destroys historic Philippines post office

A huge fire raged at a post office in Manila on Sunday (21 May), destroying the historic building.

Footage shows thick smoke pouring from the Manila Central Post Office, which dates back to the 1920s.

More than 80 fire engines were deployed to tackle the fire which took more than seven hours to get under control.

Postmaster general Luis Carlos told local news that the cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.