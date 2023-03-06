Fire tears through Bangladesh refugee camp

Footage shows a fire engulfing a refugee camp in Bangladesh which has left thousands without shelter.

The raging inferno can be seen in this video which captured the scene at Cox's Bazar camp for Rohingya refugees.

Volunteers from The Red Cross were supplying water to help put out the fire, relief, and medical aid to those affected.

The majority of refugees at the bamboo-and-tarpaulin shelter camp had fled Myanmar during a military-led crackdown in 2017.

