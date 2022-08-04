Fire breaks out at Rome film studio where Ben-Hur was shot

A set at an historic film studio in Italy where classics such as Ben-Hur were shot has been destroyed in a fire.

Three teams of firefighters fought a blaze at Cinecitta Studios in Rome on Monday, 1 August, with smoke from the fire visible across the city.

The set, which depicted Renaissance Florence, was in the process of being decommissioned when the fire broke out.

It is not known what caused the fire, but firefighters said that it was brought under control on Monday.

