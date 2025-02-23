Video shows huge smoke cloud after fire breaks out near hospital in Manchester

This video shows a huge plume of smoke above Manchester on Sunday after a major fire on an industrial site close to Wythenshawe Hospital.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said in a social media post that crews had been tackling a fire “involving heavy goods vehicles” on Ennis Close in Wythenshawe. It was largely extinguished as of 1pm.

It said that while the severity of the fire had reduced, residents should keep their windows and doors closed.

Nearby properties were evacuated and a cordon put in place.

Photos and videos from the scene show plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky while a series of small explosions could be heard.