Fireworks explode in face of onlookers as garden display turns chaotic

Footage captures the moment fireworks exploded in the face of onlookers at a garden party in the UK.

Chaos erupted as the display shot towards the group, exploding around them.

The fireworks light up the garden for a few seconds, before sizzling out.

Onlookers are then seen moving inside to escape the pyrotechnics, avoiding any further explosions.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, which occurred just after 7:30pm on Sunday 5 November - also known as Bonfire Night in the UK.