Peta compares eating fish to eating dead cats

Animal rights group Peta has put up a poster outside a chip shop in a coastal town that compares eating fish with eating a dead cat.

The poster in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, shows a smiling fishmonger holding up a limp fish, which is replaced with a dead cat when viewed from a different angle.

Peta said they chose to run the poster in Grimsby due to its history as the centre of the UK’s seafood processing industry, but it has sparked anger in the town and one fishmonger said the group was trying to “tarnish” its history.

